EVA adds third gateway in the Philippines

MANILA, 1 March 2023: EVA Air will launch daily nonstop flights between Taipei and Clark International Airport in the northwestern Philippines, starting on 30 March.

The addition of Clark International Airport will give EVA three gateways in the Philippines. The other two are Manila and Cebu.

Effective 31 March, the airline will offer 35 flights a week using A321-200 aircraft to the three gateway cities in the Philippines. Flights connect at the airline’s Taipei hub with incoming flights from destinations in Asia, Europe, Australia and North America.

Clark Airport is about 80 km from Manila Airport. Arriving in Clark reduces the travel time from the airport to popular northern Luzon Island beaches and resorts. Transferring to Manila is also convenient via the Subic–Clark–Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX).

Taipei-Clark

Flight: BR233

Frequency: Daily

Departure: 0900

Arrival: 1100

Clark-Taipei

Flight: BR234

Frequency: Daily

Departure: 1200

Arrival: 1400

Clark is northwest of Angeles City in Pampanga Province on the former US Clark Air Force Base site. After the US Air Force decommissioned the base, the Philippine government repurposed it as a special economic zone. Leisure travellers can experience light aircraft, hang glide, paraglide, zipline, explore caves, snorkel, surf, and enjoy beautiful beaches.

Photo credit: Eva Air Twitter account.

Meanwhile, the airline confirmed on its Twitter feed on 28 February it will increase flights on the Taipei Taoyuan to Los Angeles route from two to three weekly starting end of March. The additional flight (BR005) departs LAX at 1155 and arrives in TPE at 1705 plus one day. The other two flights ( BR0011 and BR0015) depart LAX at 0005 and 0050

The airline’s Twitter post said the BR05 flight from LAX to TPE was back after a lengthy suspension due to the pandemic. By May, the airline will have almost restored all of its flights to Los Angeles, Chicago and San Francisco to pre Covid-19 levels.

According to OAG, effective 1 May, the airline schedules an increase in flights from three weekly to daily on the Taipei to Chicago route. On 15 May, flights to San Francisco increase frequencies from two to three times daily before the summer season.