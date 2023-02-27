MALDIVES, 28 February 2023: Luxury Lifestyle Awards has selected Outrigger Maldives Maafushivaru Resort as one of the Top 100 Hotels and Resorts of the World 2022.

The judges also named the property’s general manager, John Allanson, as one of the world’s “Top 100 General Managers for 2022.”

Since acquiring and opening the resort in April 2022, Allanson has led the team at the 81-key all-villa property to achieve a 5.0 “Excellent” rating on TripAdvisor based on more than 600 reviews.

The awards recognise an elite group of companies and leaders that represent the ‘best of the best’ selected and assessed by industry sources based on reputation, credibility, brand awareness, luxury experience and service excellence.

The organising committee said of the awards: “Your impeccable reputation and professional performance have been recognised and acknowledged.”

A TripAdvisor review of the resort in December 2022 is indicative: “Everyone – the wait staff, management, concierges, hosts, chefs, kitchen geniuses, groundskeepers, gardeners, water activity experts, spa therapists, security, and the excellent housekeeping team – blew us away. No business is a perfectly well-oiled machine, and there are always issues that can be improved, but this one does its best to make guests believe there are no imperfections.”

Allanson said: “We are grateful to the judges at Luxury Lifestyle Awards and to all guests who went out of their way to leave a positive review. On behalf of all the dedicated and hard-working hosts at the resort, we appreciate it very much.”

Offering small-island charm with contemporary architecture and bespoke finishing touches, Outrigger Maldives Maafushivaru Resort offers guests an idyllic island experience, epitomising all that one thinks of when dreaming of the Maldives. The property is a 25-minute seaplane journey from Male.

Travellers looking for one of the world’s definitive tropical beach escapes can take advantage of the latest best offers to stay at Outrigger Maldives Maafushivaru Resort at www.Outrigger.com.

(Your Stories: Outrigger Hotels & Resorts)