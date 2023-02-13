SIA and Vietnam Airlines sign MoU

SINGAPORE, 14 February 2023: Vietnam Airlines and Singapore Airlines (SIA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) earlier this month to establish codeshare flights as part of a wider commercial agreement.

Introducing codeshare flights between Vietnam and Singapore would improve connectivity and give SQ passengers more options when booking flights from Singapore’s Changi airport to key cities in Vietnam. In the long term, the agreement could extend to codeshare flights from SIA’s other destinations

Mr Pham Minh Chinh, Prime Minister, Socialist Republic of Vietnam, and Dr Tan See Leng, Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry, Singapore, witnessed the exchange of the signed MoU during the Vietnam-Singapore Business Forum on 10 February 2023.

Vietnam Airlines and Singapore Airlines have enjoyed a long-standing partnership for over 20 years. As international border restrictions eased in 2022, both airlines sought opportunities to expand their bilateral cooperation to provide quality service for their customers travelling between Vietnam and Singapore.

Singapore Airlines chief executive officer Goh Choon Phong said: “Singapore Airlines and Vietnam Airlines have well-established networks, which can support one another to strengthen the connectivity between the two ASEAN countries and to key markets around the world. These win-win arrangements will offer more options and greater value for our customers, support economic growth, and bolster initiatives that facilitate tourism activities.”