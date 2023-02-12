BANGKOK, 13 February 2023: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, announces the CentaraThe1 10th Anniversary offer, a limited-time promotion where its 7 million loyalty programme members can redeem 10 points in exchange for THB 100 vouchers to use toward hotel stays and other Centara privileges, as well the opportunity to earn X10 CentaraThe1 points when making a reservation at any Centara hotel or resort around the world.

CentaraThe1 members are invited to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the CentaraThe1 Loyalty Programme on 14February 2023. For one day only, members who book a stay at any Centara Hotels & Resorts property from 1 March to 31 December 2023 will receive X10 points, one of the programme’s largest-ever point booster offers for members.

As another one-day-only privilege, members can exchange 10 CentaraThe1 points for a THB100 e-cash voucher (normally valued at 1,200 points) for hotel stays and spa treatments at Centara’s award-winning SPA Cenvaree branches, SPA Cenvaree products, Centara gift cards and dining privileges.

It is important to note that members must be logged in to their CentaraThe1 account when making a reservation to receive X10 points. E-cash vouchers must be used by 30 June 2023 and are limited to one voucher per member, with a limit of 1,000 total vouchers available during the 24-hour offer period.

Those not yet members can still take advantage of this extraordinary celebratory offer by signing up now! The CentaraThe1 loyalty programme can be joined for free at www.centarathe1.com. It takes less than one minute, and members can immediately start earning points for stays, dining, and spa experiences at Centara Hotels & Resorts properties in Thailand, the Maldives, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, the UAE, Oman, Qatar, and Japan. Members enjoy 15% off hotel rates and exclusive access to special privileges and offers.

For more details, visit centara1card.com/promotion/10th-anniversary

(Your Stories: Centara Hotels & Resorts)