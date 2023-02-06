ONYX rebuilds its management team

BANGKOK, 6 February 2023: Thailand-based ONYX Hospitality Group announces promotions and a new appointment following a restructuring that the CEO says makes the group more “agile to grow”.

Yuthachai Charanachitta, owner and CEO of ONYX, noted that the pandemic forced the group to evaluate its structure.

“The result is a new structure which puts us in a more agile position to grow, with reinforced resources in the areas essential for our development plans, like marketing, sales, operations and finance.”

For other specialist areas, such as regional sales and public relations, the group is now working with “in-market representatives.”

Team changes

The group promotes Chutima Fuangkham Kennedy to VP of Marketing after working for the group for 13 years. She joined ONYX as the e-marketing manager in 2010.

Hazel Chua has been named senior director of operations support. She has been with ONYX for six years.

Hathairat Naenkwaen has been named senior director of sales distribution, having worked for the group since 2017.

Siriyupa Prakobthong joins ONYX as director of sales – leisure. She worked for Asiankeys Co. for eight years before joining ONYX. Post-pandemic, travellers are returning to book via these channels as they seek out travel experts to endorse and provide peace of mind for their travel planning.

Nattaporn Ratanasingha returns to the group as director of business development & strategy. She took a year’s sabbatical. She first joined the ONYX team as the development manager in 2015.