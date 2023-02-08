ITB India returns with an in-person show

MUMBAI India, 9 February 2023: ITB India will convene from 26 to 28 April 2023 as an in-person event, following a two-year pause when it was forced to adopt an online format due to the Covid-pandemic.

The major travel trade show for South Asia markets will welcome international and domestic visitors to Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, India. ITB India will be co-located with MICE Show India and Travel Tech India.

Messe Berlin, a global event organiser, has renewed its partnership with the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce (IGCC) to bring back ITB India.

The partnership leverages Messe Berlin’s strong and successful ITB brand’s international network and IGCC’s more than 60 years of experience and vast connections in the Indian market.

“We are pleased to be working with IGCC in bringing the ITB brand to the Indian market. We aim to establish ITB India as one of India’s leading travel trade shows. We are looking forward to connecting the international travel community to the Indian market,” said Messe Berlin GmbH senior vice president David Ruetz.

ITB returns as a three-day B2B tradeshow and convention that brings together key travel industry leaders and international exhibitors from the MICE, Corporate, Leisure and Travel Technology sectors.

The organiser claims around 500 qualified buyers will attend, giving an estimated 400 exhibitors direct access to top-tier buyers who work out of major cities across India and South Asia. The format allows pre-scheduled appointments and exclusive business matching opportunities.

Early Bird discounts are still available until 1 March 2023.