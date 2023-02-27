Hello Hong Kong campaign takes off

HONG KONG, 28 February 2023, As part of the Airport Authority of Hong Kong’s 500,000 free tickets, Cathay Pacific offers 80,000 round-trip air tickets to Hong Kong to residents across Southeast Asia.

The initiative supports Hong Kong Tourism Board’s (HKTB’s) “Hello Hong Kong” campaign that welcomes tourists back to the city now that travel restrictions have been lifted.

In Southeast Asia, the campaign will launch in phases, beginning with Thailand, Singapore and the Philippines on 1, 2 and 3 March, respectively, and then with Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and Cambodia in stages two weeks later.

The “Hello Hong Kong” promotional campaign is being rolled out worldwide to send the positive message that Hong Kong is back with a signature and new exciting experiences awaiting visitors.

Welcoming offers from over 16,000 outlets across the city have been bundled in the HKTB campaign to welcome back visitors. Among which, at the initial stage, at least 1 million “Hong Kong Goodies” visitor consumption vouchers will be given out, covering a complimentary welcome drink at participating bars, restaurants, and hotels or a cash voucher to be redeemed in the transportation, culinary and retail sectors, as well as attractions.

To join the airline’s specific campaign, participants must be Cathay members. The campaign runs from 1 March 2023 to 7 March 2023, or until 17,400 registrations are received, whichever is earlier.

During the period, members must visit the campaign website, sign in using their Cathay membership details and answer three questions correctly. The prize will be awarded to up to 17,400 entrants with correct answers.

The winners will be announced on the campaign website on 17 March 2023, and they will also receive an email with details on how to redeem their prizes.

A summary of key dates is highlighted below:

Phase 1:

Thailand Singapore Philippines Campaign start date 1 March 2023 (12:00 local time) 2 March 2023 (12:00 local time) 3 March 2023 (12:00 local time) Winner Announcement 17 March 2023 20 March 2023 21 March 2023

Phase 2:

Indonesia Malaysia Vietnam Cambodia Campaign start date 15 March 2023 (12:00 local time) 16 March 2023 (12:00 local time) 17 March 2023 (12:00 local time) 18 March 2023 (12:00 local time) Winner Announcement 31 March 2023 3 April 2023 4 April 2023 5 April 2023

Cathay Pacific’s regional general manager for Southeast Asia, Dominic Perret commented: “As Cathay Pacific and Hong Kong emerge from the past three challenging years and markets begin to recover…we are proud to be part of this campaign to promote Hong Kong in Southeast Asia.”

AAHK chief operation officer Vivian Cheung added: “As part of the relief package for Hong Kong’s aviation industry during the pandemic, AAHK provided liquidity support to home-based carriers in 2020 by sponsoring air tickets in advance.”

The air tickets are now being used to promote traffic recovery as the pandemic subsides.