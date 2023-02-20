Friendly faces are welcome in Russia

SINGAPORE, 21 February 2023: Russia plans to revive visa-free travel but only for citizens from a yet-to-be-approved list of friendly nations.

Last week Moscow Times reported visa-free travel was once more in the pipeline for reintroduction for citizens of “up to 11 nations” identified as friendly states.

Russia introduced a list of around 48 “unfriendly nations back in March 2022 that includes most western countries plus Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Taiwan in Asia. In Asia, India is identified as one of Russia’s stalwart five “friends”, with the others being Belarus, China, Kazakhstan and Syria.

Moscow Times’ 15 February report quoted Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, saying that in addition to visa-free travel for citizens of up to 11 states, easier visa rules would apply for citizens of some six others, including India and Indonesia,

Moscow Times quoted Lavrov saying Russia would restart its e-visa programme, first launched in 2020 but then almost immediately suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The e-visa programme will be relaunched in an abbreviated format but will exclude citizens from most Western countries.

The Russian government is expected to announce the e-visa programme restart date by 1 June, probably costing USD50, valid for 60 days for a stay of up to 16 days.

Since the invasion of Ukraine, Russia’s visitor arrivals have dropped by 96%, mainly due to international sanctions.

According to a Times of India report on 19 February, Russia’s e-visa programme will be reactivated for citizens from 70 countries.

