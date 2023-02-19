LANGKAWI, 20 February 2023: Langkawi Development Authority (LADA) will host Routes Asia 2024 from 3 to 5 March 2024 with co-host partners Malaysia Airports Holding Berhad (MAHB) and Tourism Malaysia.

The travel industry trio officially won the bid to host 14 January 2020, but due to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, LADA and Co had to hold off on hosting the event.

Steven Small [Brand Director of Routes]; Vijit Keawsaitiam [Senior Executive Vice President, General Manager of Chiang Mai International Airport]; Mohamed Sallauddin Mat Sah [General Manager Aviation Marketing and Development, Malaysia Airports]; Mohd Shahrir Mohd Ali [Director International Promotion (ASEAN), Tourism Malaysia]; Tuan Haji Ahmad Fuad bin Che Ani @ Abd Ghani [Deputy Chief Executive Office, Langkawi Development Authority]

However, at the close of Routes Asia 2023 held in Chiang Mai last week, Routes handed over the baton to LADA to take the hosting rights for the 2024 event.

LADA Deputy Chief Executive Officer Tuan Haji Ahmad Fuad bin Che Ani @ Abd Ghani said: “We are proud to be the host of such a prestigious event and to be given this unique opportunity to collaborate with Malaysia Airports Holding Berhad (MAHB) and Tourism Malaysia. This event is a real testament to how far we have come, and we would like to thank the organisers of Routes Asia for entrusting us with the responsibility of hosting this event. We hope this event will provide us with the platform to showcase Langkawi’s majestic beauty and all it offers to visitors worldwide”.

Routes Asia attracts leaders from airlines, aviation, airports and tourism organisations who participate in a comprehensive event programme with face-to-face meetings and networking opportunities, enabling them to gain industry insights.

During the 2022 edition in Danang, Vietnam, 550 local and international delegates representing 194 organisations, including 81 airlines, 79 airports, 11 destinations, and 23 aviation service providers from Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North America, joined the event.

“We look forward to hosting the masterminds of the airport, airline and tourism industries worldwide. The exchanging of thoughts and ideas from these esteemed individuals can serve as a masterclass in education for all of us. We will be well prepared by this time next year to give these industry players a platform to connect and showcase their brilliance in executing strategies for the future of the air service industry across the Asia Pacific,” added Tuan Haji Ahmad Fuad.

The successful bid to host Routes Asia 2024 was attributed to past successes in the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) survey. ASQ is a global survey by Airports Council International that measures overall passenger satisfaction with terminal safety, facilities, services, and cleanliness.

For the third quarter of 2022, Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and Langkawi International Airport (LGK) retained their positions as the world’s best airports. Both airports achieved perfect scores of 5.0 respectively in the survey.

As the airline and tourism industry emerged from the ashes of the Covid-19 cloud, the three-way partnership involving LADA, Malaysia Airports and Tourism Malaysia was crucial.

“The Routes Asia event celebrates this coalition and highlights the importance of these industries coming together. With this, LADA hopes to emphasise and lead the way forward within the route development community in what will be a memorable Routes Asia 2024,” the LADA press statement concluded.

About Langkawi Development Authority (LADA)

Langkawi Development Authority (LADA) was set up by the federal government to plan, promote and implement development on the island of Langkawi. It was officially established on 15 March 1990 under the Langkawi Development Authority Act 1990 (Act 423) and placed under the authority of the Ministry of Finance. Through all their efforts, LADA is committed to supporting the efforts of all parties in restoring the heyday of Langkawi’s tourism sector for the collective prosperity of the island and its communities.

For more information on LADA, please visit https://www.lada.gov.my/en/ or https://naturallylangkawi.my

(Your Stories: LADA)