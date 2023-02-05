BANGKOK, 6 February 2023: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, has confirmed the signing of a new Hotel Management Agreement with Kanoknat Adhyanasakul, the owners of Centara Chaan Talay Resort & Villas Trat, to continue managing this successful property for a period of 10 more years.

This not only marks the continuation of a long-term partnership between Centara and Kanoknat, but also Centara’s ongoing commitment to delivering world-class guest experiences and Thai family-valued hospitality.

Surrounded by untouched jungle and a pristine 400-metre stretch of white sand beach, Centara Chaan Talay Resort & Villas Trat entices guests with its remote yet accessible tropical location, serene atmosphere and spacious suites and villas.

Designed for couples, families and holidaymakers, this pet-friendly resort welcomes dogs weighing less than 20 kg. During their stay, guests have access to a stunning beachfront infinity pool with a dedicated children’s swimming area, complimentary use of non-motorised water sports, including kayaking and snorkelling, and Chaan Talay Healthy Massage. The resort also features all-day beachside dining, a beachside bar and in-room dining options to suit the needs of every traveller.

Centara Chaan Talay Resort & Villas Trat is conveniently located 40 minutes from Trat town and a 60-minute drive from Trat Airport.

For more information on Centara Chaan Talay Resort & Villas Trat, visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centara/cct.

(Your Stories: Centara Hotels & Resorts)