BANGKOK, 3 February 2023: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, announces the Centara Early Bird Offer, a limited-time promotion that offers guests one free night’s stay for every two nights booked at participating Centara hotels and resorts across Thailand, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, the Maldives and Japan.

Early birds are invited to plan their next holiday to take advantage of this Stay-3-Pay-2 offer at one of Centara’s incredible destinations. Bookings must be made from 1 to 28 February 2023 for stays from 1 May to 30 September 2023, where a 3-night minimum stay means one night free. Guests can also opt to extend their travels to stay 6 nights and pay for 4 stays 9 nights and pay for 6, or even longer, at participating properties.

Travellers can discover new and exotic locations while planning a getaway that suits their travel styles. From indulging in a tropical beach retreat in the Maldives, Vietnam or Thailand to experiencing a new culture in Sri Lanka or exploring the vibrant cities of Bangkok or Osaka, Centara brings its signature warmth and hospitality to every hotel and resort to ensure guests always feel at home.

In addition to enjoying a 33% discount (one free night) for every three nights booked, the Centara Early Bird offer also includes an array of exceptional accommodation options and complimentary stays for up to two children under the age of 12.

For more information or to book your stay, please visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/early-bird-offer

(Your Stories: Centara Hotels & Resorts)