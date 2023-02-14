BANGKOK, 9 February 2023: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, is set to make its debut in Japan with the launch of Centara Grand Hotel Osaka, a gleaming 33-storey tower that will become a new landmark in this vibrant metropolis.

Scheduled to open its doors in July 2023, this contemporary five-star hotel is an architectural masterpiece that soars above the city near Namba, Osaka’s most vibrant entertainment and retail district. With its prime location, diverse dining venues, exceptional amenities and first-class event space, this will become the ultimate destination for business and leisure travellers alike.

Centara Grand Hotel Osaka features 515 rooms and suites, ranging from 28-60 sqm and comprising Standard, Superior, Deluxe, Deluxe with Bunk Beds, and Suite options – perfect for every guest, from solo explorers to couples and families. Every room is adorned with sleek, modern décor, king or twin beds, floor-to-ceiling windows and in-room amenities such as Nespresso machines, Smart TVs, rain showers and high-speed Wi-Fi. Those staying on the executive floors (26-31) will receive exclusive services at the Club Lounge.

Osaka is Japan’s culinary capital, and this new hotel will further enhance the city’s gastronomic reputation with an eclectic collection of restaurants and bars. Kunsei Kitchen is a dramatic top-floor smokehouse where innovative cuisine is paired with fine wines and panoramic views. At the same time, Whiskey Nova is a stylish 32nd-floor steakhouse with an extensive collection of whiskeys and wines accompanying prime meats. Embassy of Crab showcases succulent seafood, including its signature crab dishes, and Suan Bua reflects Centara’s proud Thai heritage with highly authentic Southeast Asian street food.

Guests can enjoy light daytime bites and homemade pastries at Platform 2 Café, Automata is a futuristic self-service cocktail bar on the 32nd floor where guests can create their perfect drinks, and for genuinely unforgettable occasions, Crudo Deck is an alfresco rooftop venue where revellers can sip sunset cocktails and savour world-class cuisine as a resident DJ spins upbeat tunes. This 90 sqm rooftop venue doubles as a spectacular setting for uplifting events.

Corporate travellers and meeting planners can also take advantage of a glittering 351 sqm Grand Ballroom, which can be flexibly divided into two smaller spaces and three other meeting rooms ranging from 26 to 30 sqm. When guests are not working or exploring this compelling city, they can work out in the fitness centre or enjoy soothing therapies at the Thai-inspired SPA Cenvaree, which features four treatment rooms, a foot massage area and a Thai massage room.

With Japan’s borders having reopened in late 2022, visitors can now rediscover the many wonders of the “Land of the Rising Sun”. In Osaka, Japan’s second-largest city, an amazing array of attractions awaits, from historical landmarks like Osaka Castle and Shitennoji Temple to modern marvels such as Universal Studios and Osaka Aquarium. Namba, the downtown district that surrounds the hotel, is filled with retail malls, restaurants and bars.

To celebrate the launch of Centara Grand Hotel Osaka, explorers can take advantage of the exclusive “Osaka Opening Offer” with 25% off standard room rates, plus a complimentary room upgrade, late 1400 check-out, exclusive dining privileges and a Centara branded giveaway. This enticing offer runs until 30 June 2023 for stays taken between 1 July and 21 December 2023. Rates start from USD228 or EUR212, or JPY 30,000* Click here to book.

*Rates are subject to change to the exchange rate in effect at the time of booking.

