ATM working towards net zero

SINGAPORE, 9 February 2023: The organisers of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2023 have introduced an ‘Exhibitor Environmental Checklist’ and introduced a brand-new ‘Most Sustainable Stand’ for the 30th edition of ATM due to take place at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 1 to 4 May.

Adopting the theme ‘Working Towards Net Zero’, the new checklist has been created with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in mind. It features practical advice for participants on how to manage waste, minimise their energy consumption and reduce CO2 emissions, and create greener promotional materials and exhibition stands.

Introducing a ‘Most Sustainable Stand’ category to the ATM 2023 Best Stand Awards aims to highlight the importance of ‘thinking green’ when it comes to large-scale conferences and exhibitions.

Arabian Travel Market, Exhibition Director ME Danielle Curtis said: “We’ve had to think outside the box this year regarding sustainability. From an internal perspective, our team has implemented a range of purposeful innovations and changes ahead of ATM 2023, such as the removal of printed show guides, QR codes for scanning purposes and digital lead capturing to remove the need for exhibitors to hand out brochures.”

Other on-the-ground innovations to shape ATM 2023 include a ban on single-use plastic across the venue, water refill stations, a reduction in printed graphics and signage volume, and recyclable materials across the show.

ATM 2023 is held in conjunction with Dubai World Trade Centre, and its strategic partners include Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) as the Destination Partner, Emirates as the Official Airline Partner, IHG Hotels & Resorts as the Official Hotel Partner and Al Rais Travel as the Official DMC Partner.