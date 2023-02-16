Air Astana resumes Beijing flights

SINGAPORE, 17 February 2023: Air Astana will resume flights from Astana to Beijing starting 18 March with two flights weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Using an Airbus A321LR aircraft, the airline plans to increase flights during the summer peak season.

In addition, from 2 March 2023, the airline will increase flights from Almaty to Beijing to four weekly, and it plans daily services during the summer season using Airbus A321LR and Airbus A321neo aircraft.

Air Astana vice president for marketing and sales Adel Dauletbek commented: “As we begin to navigate the summer season, the airline is gradually increasing capacity in China to meet the growing demand of the country with the largest economy and population.

“We are confident there will be strong demand from passengers heading to China for business, tourism and other purposes.”

The airline resumed flights to Beijing on 22 November 2022 after suspending operations in China in March 2020 due to the pandemic.