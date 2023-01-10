Tourism Malaysia meets Hong Kong agents

HONG KONG, 11 January 2023: Tourism Malaysia has conducted its first sales mission this year to Hong Kong from 6 to 10 January 2023 to reconnect and further develop more partnerships to boost inbound tourism.

Headed by Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia, YB Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan, the delegation comprised 27 organisations, including Sabah Tourism Board, Malaysia Health Tourism Council (MHTC), Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) agency as well as other industry players and product owners.

The Malaysian sellers and Hong Kong buyers attended the business matching session and gala dinner, apart from two seminars conducted at the Island Shangri-La Hong Kong, focusing on leisure and niche tourism markets such as medical tourism, homestay and the MM2H programme.

“As Malaysia is targeting 15.6 million tourist arrivals with MYR47.6 billion in tourism receipts for 2023, Tourism Malaysia is ramping up its marketing efforts globally, including raising Malaysia’s profile in the Hong Kong market,” said YB Khairul Firdaus.

“We will continue to work closely with airlines and travel trade partners to encourage tourists to explore and enjoy what Malaysia offers, especially in positioning Malaysia as a preferred tourism destination in this region”.

Hong Kong remains a key market for Malaysia. Regarding connectivity, there are currently 22 flights per week from Hong Kong to Malaysia via Malaysia Airlines, AirAsia and Cathay Pacific.