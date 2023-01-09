PHUKET, 10 January 2023: The Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International (HSMAI) has selected Brent Shiratori – Vice President, Global Brand Group at Outrigger Hospitality Group, as one of its “Top 25 Extraordinary Minds“ for 2022.

This is the 20th year HSMAI has compiled the list, which annually recognises exemplary achievement and leadership in hospitality sales, marketing, revenue optimisation, and distribution.

Shiratori will join an exclusive list when he is honoured by HSMAI at a reception in Los Angeles on 23 February 2023.

“The ‘Top 25’ is our annual hot list that celebrates the sales, marketing, revenue optimisation and distribution leaders and innovators in our industry,” said Robert A. Gilbert, President and CEO of HSMAI. “Throughout the pandemic and recovery, these extraordinary professionals have risen to each challenge and met unprecedented circumstances with creativity, strength, and ingenuity. These leaders are empowering recovery.”

The 2022 “Top 25” honourees were judged by a panel of senior industry executives for their recent work based on the following criteria: creativity and innovation, cutting-edge sales or marketing campaigns, triumph in challenging situations, and/or sales efforts that resulted in dramatic gains.

Shiratori champions Outrigger’s brand strategy through creative development and content strategy for the web, social, email and paid media, campaigns, communications programmes, brand resources, including tools and systems, and oversight of the brand intranet environment and media asset management. A model of The Outrigger Way, he consistently goes above and beyond to elevate the guest experience, how the brand is expressed on the property, and the training of hosts to exemplify the company’s positioning as The Premier Beach Resort Company in the World.

(Your Stories: Outrigger Hospitality Group)