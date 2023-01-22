Royal Caribbean adds Asia sailings

SINGAPORE, 23 January 2023: With almost all of its limited 12-night sailings sold out, Royal Caribbean has added two 12-night sailings between Singapore and Tokyo, Japan, on Spectrum of the Seas in 2023.

Prices start from SGD1500 for the two sailings that visit various destinations in Japan, Hong Kong, and Vietnam.

The new 12-night sailings will depart from Singapore and Tokyo, Japan, on 19 September 2023 and 1 October 2023. Destinations unique to the new itineraries include Hue/Danang in Vietnam and Nagasaki, Kumamoto, Okinawa and Ishigaki in Japan.