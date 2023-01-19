Tripadvisor names top destinations for 2023

SINGAPORE, 20 January 2023: Tripadvisor announced earlier this week its Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Destination Awards for 2023.

Based on reviews from the global travel community, the awards highlight the top-rated spots across six categories: Popular, Trending, Food, Nature, Culture and Ski.

“We saw a resurgence of travel demand in 2022, and the outlook for this year is bright,” said Tripadvisor head of editorial Sarah Firshein. “Long-haul trips have made a comeback, and we’re seeing a lot of travellers excited to plan trips to Asia and the Pacific region for the first time in several years. Cities like Paris and London, which may have taken a backseat to less populous destinations throughout the pandemic, are back on travellers’ minds, while far-reaching parts of the United States like Alaska and previously restricted countries like Cuba are also piquing a lot of interest.”

See the winners across all subcategories here: tripadvisor.co.uk/TravellersChoice-Destinations.

2023 Travel Hot List

Dubai has held the top spot in Tripadvisors’ flagship category, Popular Destinations, to be crowned the most popular destination in the world for a second year running, with Bali climbing back up to the second place for 2023. The popular island destination was also named the most popular destination in Asia this year. India dominates the popular destinations category in a category, taking three of the top 10 spots for the region.

Looking at up-and-coming travel hot spots for 2023, Cuba is the top Trending destination in the world, with the greatest year-over-year growth in interest on Tripadvisor, followed by Hoi An, Vietnam in second place and Mauritius in the third slot. Asia is the top region in this category, taking half the top 10 spots, with Siem Reap, Chiang Mai, Baku and Kathmandu making it into the top 10 trending destinations worldwide.

This year’s winners

While big cities continue to dominate the most popular destinations lists, a new category for 2023 celebrates travellers’ appetite for adventure and the great outdoors.

The best Nature Destinationsprovide inspiration to budding explorers planning bucket list trips, with Mauritius scooping the inaugural top spot for this category and Kathmandu, Nepal, taking second place.

Another new category this year is the Best Places for Culture, looking specifically at reviews highlighting art, history and culture. Fes, Morocco, is No. 1 in the world for culture for 2023. Jaipur, India and Colombo, Sri Lanka, also made it into the top 10 in fifth place and tenth, respectively.

Food is a top priority for travellers, with 58% most excited about what restaurants to visit when it comes to planning a trip, according to Tripadvisor’s latest Travel Index.

The best Food Destinations highlight locales known for their cuisine and burgeoning dining scenes. Rome reigns supreme for foodies taking the top spot in both the world and Europe lists. Hanoi, Vietnam, came in third place as the only Asian destination to make this top 10 world list for 2023.

As the ski season kicks off for 2023, Tripadvisor has unveiled the Best Places to Ski, according to those who hit the slopes last year. With its stunning landscape and down-to-earth mountain culture, Whistler, Canada is the top Ski Destination in the world this year.

Top 10 Popular Destinations in Asia

(Source: Tripadvisor)