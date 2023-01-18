Binh Thuan hosts Tourism Year 2023

HANOI, 19 January 2023: Vietnam has declared Binh Thuan province host of the National Tourism Year 2023 initiative to spur tourism development in the south-central region.

Last year the honour fell to Quang Nam province in central Vietnam.

Vietnam News Agency said: “By hosting the National Tourism Year 2023, Binh Thuan province’s tourism industry is expected to create breakthroughs, contributing to further promoting tourism development in the south-central region.”

Binh Thuan still has a long way to go to gain the attention of foreign tourists, although it is already a popular destination for Ho Chi Minh City residents, accessible by car, train and bus. The train journey takes just over three hours and costs USD11 one-way. The nearest airport is in Da Lat, a hill country resort town served by flights from Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi. Phan Thiet is the main coastal tourist destination in Binh Thuan, 10 km from the provincial capital. However, other smaller beach resorts are located along the province’s 192 km coast.

Its designation as the National Tourism Year 2023 host shines the spotlight on the province’s tourism potential highlighting factors that will encourage the development of new travel experiences and boost investment in resorts.

According to the VNA report, Binh Thuan is home to nearly 900 hotels and guest houses, 13 travel agencies, and 25,000 tourism workers. Last year, it welcomed 5.6 million tourists, earning an estimated revenue of VND12.8 trillion (546 million USD).

Attractions

Phan Thiet is a harbour town for a fishing fleet with beaches such as Hon Rom and Bai Rang, both popular with visitors from Ho Chi Minh City (213 km transfer by car. Other attractions include Vạn Thuy Tu Temple, which houses dozens of whale skeletons. To the east, the medieval Po Sah Inu tower ruins are relics of the region’s Champa kingdom. Farther east, the resort town of Mui Ne is worth a visit to experience its colourful morning market.

Transport

Bình Thuan is located along Vietnam’s main north-south transport corridors. National Route 1 runs through the province, connecting six out of the province’s 10 districts to the rest of the country. Bình Thuan town is located on the north-south Railway line.

The province is connected to the Central Highlands by two national roads: 28 from Phan Thiet to Di Linh and Dak Nông province and 55 from Vung Tau to La Gi and Bao Loc. (Wikipedia).

Photo credit: Google Maps

Road travelling time HMC to Binh Thuan

4 hr 26 min (213.1 km) via QL1A and ĐCT Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh – Long Thành – Dầu Giây (12go.Asia/en)

(Source: VNA and Wikipedia)