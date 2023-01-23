Accor expands in Southeast Asia

BANGKOK, 24 January 2023: Accor and Ennismore will expand their portfolio with new hotels and resorts opening across Southeast Asia in 2023.

With close to 30 confirmed new properties under 10 brands in nine countries, 2023 marks an important milestone in the two group’s regional development.

Thailand will see the arrival of new hotels and resorts. Ennismore’s TRIBE Bangkok Sukhumvit 39 opening Q2 2023 will mark the debut of the TRIBE brand in Thailand, while the 207-key Novotel Living Bangkok Sukhumvit Legacy (Q2) by Accor will introduce Novotel’s extended-stay concept to the Thai capital’s Sukhumvit district.

The 666-key Ibis Styles Bangkok Twin Towers, destined to be the world’s largest Ibis Style hotel, opens in Q3. Also, in Bangkok, the 178-key Mercure Bangkok Sukhumvit 60 opens in Q4.

Outside Bangkok, the 234-key Novotel Rayong Star Convention Centre opens Q1 on Thailand’s Eastern Seaboard. At the same time, the Mercure Rayong Lomtalay Villas & Resort will debut its garden wing, which will include an additional 133 rooms, suites and villas. The 200-room Grand Mercure Resort Ao Nang Krabi opens in Q4.

In Cambodia, the 232-key Novotel Sihanoukville Holiday Resort will open in Q2, while the 253-key Novotel Phnom Penh Boeng Keng Kong in the centre of the Cambodian capital will open in Q2. In Vietnam, the 373-key Pullman Hai Phong opens in Q4.

In Singapore, three new landmark hotels are due to open. The 326-key Pullman Orchard Singapore – Singapore’s first Pullman hotel – will officially launch in February on Orchard Road. Later in Q2, the 342-room Pullman Singapore Hill Street will open, while the 302-key Mondrian Singapore Duxton by Ennismore opens in Q1.

Accor’s growth in Indonesia will gather pace in 2023 with the launch of multiple new hotels, including the 224-key Ibis New Yogyakarta International Airport in Q1) and 189-key Novotel New Yogyakarta Airport Kulon Progo (Q3) in Yogyakarta, the 150-key Mercure Pangkalan Bun (Q3) in Central Kalimantan, the 158-key ibis Palembang Sanggar (Q4) in South Sumatra and the 335-key Grand Mercure Lampung (Q4). Two Swiss-inspired Mövenpick properties, the 413-key Mövenpick Bintan Lagoon Resort and 253-key Mövenpick Jakarta Pecenongan will open in Q4.

In Malaysia, the 161-key Ibis PJCC Petaling Jaya and the 172-key Mercure Miri City Centre are both due to open their doors by the middle of 2023. Finally, Japan will welcome the 363-key Mercure Hotel Tokyo Haneda Airport (Q4) at one of the world’s busiest aviation hubs.

In 2022, Accor and Ennismore signed a combined 30 hotels representing 8,700 keys across eight countries in Southeast Asia. These hotels will be operated under 15 brands within all segments, from economy to luxury.