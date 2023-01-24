Batik Air adds Singapore service

YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia, 25 January 2023: Batik Air, a member of the Lion Air Group, will launch a direct flight from Yogyakarta Kulonprogo International Airport to Changi International Airport in Singapore, starting 30 January 2023.

The airline will schedule four weekly flights on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday using a Boeing 737-800NG configured with 12 business class and 150 economy class seats.

The new international route is timed to offer connections with flights to and from Surabaya, Bandung, Bali, Lombok, Pontianak, Balikpapan, Banjarmasin, Makassar and Pekanbaru.

The new service comes just days before the ATF TRAVEX trade show convenes at the Jogja Expo Centre from 2 to 5 February 2023. Yogyakarta to Singapore is airline’s fifth route after Jakarta, Medan Kualanamu, Surabaya and Makassar. The airline plans more international routes to Singapore from other cities in Indonesia based on the domestic and international passenger market demand.

Flight Schedule