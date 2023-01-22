BANGKOK, 23 January 2023: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, has confirmed the signing of a new contract agreement by Thirayuth Chirathivat, CEO of Centara Hotels & Resorts along with Vorachai Lerdpraiwan and Suparerk Sooranggura, owners of Centara Koh Chang Tropicana Resort, to continue managing this popular beachfront destination.

Located on Klong Prao Beach along Koh Chang’s west coast, Centara Koh Chang Tropicana Resort sets the scene for a picture-perfect island holiday. The resort offers easy access to boating, island hopping, diving and snorkelling, the island’s lush mountainous terrain, forest paths, waterfalls, a fishing village and more.

At the resort, verdant gardens open up to the Gulf of Thailand, providing guests plenty of rest and relaxation, as well as adventure and family fun with multiple pools, including one facing the ocean, a children’s pool with waterslides and Jacuzzi, a spa, supervised Kids’ Club, and beachfront dining options. After a day of discovery, guests can unwind in island-inspired rooms and private tropical cabanas that complete the island life experience.

Koh Chang is easily accessible year-round by ferry from Laem Ngop Pier in Trat. From the ferry pier on the island, it takes a 25-minute car transfer to reach Centara Koh Chang Tropicana Resort.

For more information on Centara Koh Chang Tropicana Resort, please visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centara/ckc.

(Your Stories: Centara Hotels & Resorts)