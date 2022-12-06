Trip.com hosts partners’ summit

SINGAPORE 7 December 2022: Trip.com Group presented its Outstanding Partner of the Year awards to the Singapore Tourism Board and Resorts World Sentosa during its Global Partner Summit held in Macau on Monday.

Tourism boards, international airlines, hotel groups and industry representatives from the travel industry joined the attendance.

Jane Sun, CEO of Trip.com Group, delivers her keynote presentation to partners at the Global Partner Summit.

Celebrating this year’s theme, ‘Journey into the Future Together,’ Trip.com Group and partners provided insights on the industry’s growth and opportunities, with leadership and experts sharing sector-specific knowledge via breakout sub-forums.

James Liang, Chairman and Co-founder of Trip.com Group, made no secret of his expectations for the future of tourism.

He believes: “Travel has great significance on innovation and heritage. At Trip.com Group, we play an important role in bringing people together worldwide. It’s our mission to help build communication and innovation, using our travel platform to create new value for the industry.”

Jane Sun, CEO of Trip.com Group, highlighted some of the Group’s financial results, emphasising triple-digit growth in hotel bookings across key APAC markets compared to the same period in 2019, with its global air ticket bookings increasing by 100% year-over-year.

Rising international air ticket and hotel bookings have empowered partners with a source of business and revenue. Trip.com Group’s hotel travel specials (PKG programme) delivered recommendations to over 30 million cross-users and brought over RMB10 billion GMV to hotel partners.

During her keynote presentation to partners at the Global Partner Summit, Sun noted: “The early recovery of global markets has given us confidence. We will continue looking for more possibilities to better serve our partners and users by building an improved travel ecosystem to meet users’ needs”.