SINGAPORE 8 December 2022: Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel, is proud to announce that November was a record-breaking booking month.

Not only was 25 November the best booking day in NCL’s history, but also 28 November was the best booked Cyber Monday, allowing NCL to achieve a record booking week for the week ending 25 November and surpass this achievement with a new weekly record this past week.

“Momentum is strong, and there is no better evidence of this than our record-breaking performance this November, the best-booked month in the history of NCL,” said Harry Sommer, President and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line. “This achievement is even more impressive considering November is historically one of the slower booking months for our business. On the heels of the successful launch of our groundbreaking Norwegian Prima, which has already received numerous accolades, we are well on our way to a banner year. I’m excited about 2023 and all that is yet to come.”

Norwegian Prima was just honoured as “Best New Ship” in the Ocean Category of the 2022 Cruise Critic Editors’ Pick Awards and Travel Weekly Asia Readers’ Choice Awards and is being recognised for her elevated design with the “Best Public Space Award” at the Cruise Ship Interiors Expo Award Ceremony. With NCL’s innovative Free at Sea offer, which provides guests incredible value with free unlimited open bar, speciality dining, Wi-Fi, shore excursions, and much more, cruisers are booking their dream vacations at unparalleled levels across the fleet.

A leading innovator in the cruise industry, NCL has been focused on re-establishing its brand and business post an over 500-day shutdown with a focus on delivering a guest-first experience with unbeatable service, food and beverage, entertainment, recreation options and sailings to bucket-list destinations.

For more information about NCL’s award-winning 18-ship fleet and worldwide itineraries, or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional, call Hong Kong on +852 800 901 951 and Southeast Asia on +65 3165 1680 or visit www.ncl.com.

(Your Stories: NCL)