THAI and SQ sign codeshare accord

BANGKOK, 6 December 2022: Thai Airways International and Singapore Airlines have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation.

It starts with the airlines’ code sharing more extensively on international routes and exploring commercial collaboration to provide customers with more options and value.

Suvadhana Sibunruang Acting Chief Executive Officer, THAI (left) and Goh Choon Phong Chief Executive Officer, SIA (right).

In the initial phase, THAI and SIA will codeshare flights between Singapore and Bangkok. THAI will also benefit from a codeshare on SIA’s flights to Cape Town and Johannesburg in South Africa; Houston, Los Angeles, New York (John F. Kennedy International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport), San Francisco, and Seattle in the US; as well as Vancouver in Canada. The codeshares will be up and running by the first quarter of 2023, pending regulatory approval.

The airlines will explore additional codeshare arrangements supporting increased air connectivity to Thailand and Singapore. Routes to Europe, India, and South West Pacific are under consideration.

Goh Choon Phong, Chief Executive Officer of Singapore Airlines, said: “SIA and THAI have had a close relationship for many years, which we aim to strengthen through this comprehensive agreement. This is a win-win opportunity to support the growth of our respective hubs and enhance the options and service offerings for our customers.”

Suvadhana Sibunruang, acting chief executive Officer of THAI, said: It will expand THAI’s network to more service points in the United States, Canada, South Africa, Europe, India, and South West Pacific routes.”