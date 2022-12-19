KUALA LUMPUR, 20 Dec 2022: Sabah Tourism Board received the Malaysia Tourism Industry Award (MTIA) 2022 for the Best Tourism Promotion Campaign.

The Malaysia Tourism Industry Award 2022 was organised by the Malaysia Tourism Agency Association (MATA) and Santai Travel Magazine to honour the country’s tourism industry. There were 50 award categories contested during the event.

Receiving the award for Sabah Tourism Board is Puan Noredah Othman the CEO of Sabah Tourism Board.

For more information, visit www.sabahtourim.com.

(Your Stories: Sabah Tourism Board)