KUCHING, 21 December 2022: Kuching in Sarawak attracts golfers from around Asia through promotions that position the state capital as a paradise for golfers.

The city is home to world-class golf courses, making it a popular choice for golf tours and amateur golf tournaments organised by golf groups in neighbouring countries, particularly Thailand and Singapore.

Golf facilities have been mushrooming across the state and catching the attention of golf tour specialists around Asia.

With one golf course practically at your doorstep just a short commute from the city centre, playing a top-notch golf course is within striking distance of city centre hotels in Kuching.

Damai Golf & Country Club has an 18-hole championship course bordering the foothill of Mount Santubong and hugging the beaches, rocky outcrops and mangrove forests of the South China Sea.

Samarahan Country Club is located next to the University of Malaysia, Sarawak Campus along the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway, Kota Samarahan and 12 km away from Kuching International Airport. The course layout requires precision and accuracy for players to score well on each hole.

Kelab Golf Sarawak (Sarawak Golf Club) is located approximately 10 km from the centre of Kuching. The main feature of KGS is its 36-hole golf course, the only one in the Land of the Hornbills. Aside from golf, KGS offers a variety of other sporting and recreational opportunities. The club, for example, has an eight-lane Olympic-size swimming pool. The indoor hall is fitted out with badminton and squash courts, and a tennis complex is adjacent to the indoor badminton hall.

Kuching is also noted for its restaurants and open-air street markets lined with food stalls serving local dishes. Siniawan Night Market is the top spot to enjoy delicacies you can only find in Kuching. The well-known Oyster Omelette and Ngoh Hiang is a must-try dish, and you can pair it with a mug of cold beer or even enjoy it with a bowl of rice. Other famous dishes include Kolo Mee, Manok Pansoh (Chicken cooked in bamboo) and the godly Sarawak Laksa, which you can smell from a mile away.

For more information on exploring Kuching visit www.sarawaktourism.com.

(Your Stories: Sarawak Tourism Board)