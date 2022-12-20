Incentive travel returns to Asia

SINGAPORE, 21 December 2022: Regional inbound travel company, Phoenix Voyages, reports the return of business event travel to South Korea and Vietnam.

The company’s Meetings Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) department handled an incentive group of 60 passengers to South Korea from Europe last week, noting that South Korea is emerging as an incentive group destination in the key European source markets for business events.

“Our team arranged professional visits linked to the group’s business expertise and organised their gala dinners. The trip also included visiting famous landmarks, including the Hwaseong Fortress (Suwon, capital of Gyeonggi-do), the Folk Village, and Namdaemun Market (Seoul), as well as the famous Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ).”

A similar picture emerged for Phoenix Voyages in Vietnam with the recent hosting of a group of 126 French people on an incentive trip from 11 to 18 November.

The group travelled through various regions of the country, including Hanoi, Hoa Lu – Ninh Binh, Halong, and Hoi An in central Vietnam.

Phoenix Voyages organised a welcome dinner in Hanoi and a gala dinner at an exclusive beach resort in Halong Bay. A farewell dinner was held at a private village in Hoi An.

The company call it a positive start on the road to recovery and an encouraging trend because incentives usually take more time to recover than the leisure travel segment.