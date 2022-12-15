Hong Kong eases Covid rules

HONG KONG, 16 December 2022: Cathay Pacific gave the thumbs up to the Hong Kong SAR Government following the further easing of Covid-19 rules that should encourage Hong Kong’s travel recovery.

The airline underscored the importance of removing the Amber Code restrictions under the Vaccine Pass for inbound persons entering Hong Kong. The new rules came into effect on 14 December.

In its media statement, the airline said the adjustments would help boost travel confidence, especially among inbound visitors, and facilitate the resumption of travel activities, strengthening network connectivity at the Hong Kong aviation hub.

The Cathay Pacific Group, which includes Cathay Pacific and HK Express, has already added about 3,000 passenger flight sectors in the fourth quarter of this year. Cathay Pacific resumed flights to popular destinations such as Tokyo (Haneda), Denpasar (Bali) and Zurich in November, as well as Sapporo, Fukuoka, Penang and Dhaka in December. More popular destinations are set to be resumed in 2023, including Phuket and Nagoya in January.

Meanwhile, HK Express resumed flights to Tokyo (Haneda), Chiang Mai and Danang in December, with services to Jeju and Busan in the pipeline for January.

The group’s media statement reiterated a commitment to rebuild the connectivity of the Hong Kong international aviation hub.

“We are on track to achieve our target of operating up to one-third of pre-pandemic passenger flight capacity levels by the end of 2022. We anticipate that we will be operating around 70% of pre-pandemic passenger flight capacity by the end of 2023, to return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2024,” the statement concluded.

Latest changes to Covid-19 rules

The latest changes to Covid-19 entry rules see Hong Kong scrap the contact tracing app and movement restrictions for incoming travellers.

Local media confirmed that effective Wednesday, using the LeaveHomeSafe app to enter restaurants, gyms, and other venues is no longer mandatory. Curbs on visitors moving freely around Hong Kong also ended on Wednesday.

Visitors will not be given an amber code that was previously required by the health app. It barred visits to bars and restaurants for the first three days of their stay. However, bars and restaurants will still be required to scan a customer’s vaccination QR code on entry.

Visitors will still take a PCR test on arrival and again on the third day, but mobility restrictions have now been removed.