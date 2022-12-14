SINGAPORE, 15 December 2022: Emirates ensures passengers get the festive feel for the whole month of December, with magical moments sprinkled upon journeys from start to finish.

Wishing all passengers a Merry Christmas around the world, Emirates will have festivities and celebrations at check-in desks, across international lounges, and onboard – ensuring the 1.4 million passengers booked to travel this December are immersed in the merry mood.

Season’s greetings at Emirates lounges

It’s beginning to look like Christmas as a spread of delectable festive fare awaits passengers at Emirates Lounges everywhere. In Singapore, just for this festive season, passengers can enjoy traditional festive highlights of slow cooked oven roasted turkey breast, stuffing with sage, shallots and chestnuts complemented with breadcrumbs, and a selection of roasted root vegetables to fill up before their flights. There’s even Christmas log cake, a must-have for Christmas celebrations and a favourite for those with a sweet tooth!

Passengers transiting Dubai will enjoy festive treats at the Emirates Lounges in Dubai. Business Class Lounges will be serving warm and crumbly mince pies dashed with cream, traditional Stollen cake, soaked and spiced lady fingers with a Christmas dulce-whipped ganache, roasted chestnut and biscuit cake with a pop of lime and lemon sable. First Class Lounges will also have the flavoursome winter favourites – gingerbread profiteroles, dark chocolate salted caramel tarts and cinnamon baba au orange. Those dreaming of a white Christmas can enjoy gingerbread ice cream and Perrier’s winter white cosmo – festively flavoured water. For those who seek a warm and cosy feeling, savour the aromatic flavours of a cinnamon cortado, toffee nut oat latte, gingerbread mocha, or relax with a special festive tea brew by Dilmah- Charming magic or Christmas Holly Jolly. Around the globe, Emirates Lounges will be offering festive treats, too, with local favourites taking centre stage.

A December to remember

For the entire month of December, ’tis the season to be jolly onboard Emirates with festive meals and snacks in all cabins on select routes, with green and red Christmas lights aglow. First and Business Class passengers can indulge in all the classic Christmas dishes, from lemon and herb marinated king prawns with fennel salad and marie rose sauce, to cured salmon gravadlax with mustard crème fraiche to start, also enjoyed in Premium Economy Class. A full festive main course with all the trimmings will be available in all three classes– roasted turkey with cranberry compote, chestnut stuffing, pumpkin with honey and thyme, potato wedges and crunchy brussels sprouts peppered with turkey bacon. Desserts include a variety of delectable dishes – Christmas pudding with a generous dollop of crème anglaise, festive ginger cake smothered in dark chocolate ganache, or a vibrant redcurrant chocolate mousse cake in the shape of Santa. Economy Class passengers will also have a moreish Christmas meal featuring roasted turkey with chestnut roulade, pommes Parisienne, a medley of parsnip, carrots, and green peas, followed by a sumptuous gingerbread cake doused with cream cheese frosting and cinnamon sauce.

In the onboard A380 Lounge amidst festive florals, passengers departing Dubai can relax with some fragrantly spiced mulled wine, mince pies, panettone, gingerbread ice cream, and Christmas-themed pastries.

From 24 to 26 December, the Emirates cabin crew will be offering mini gifts of cinnamon cream profiteroles, chocolate truffles and gingerbread Christmas trees and snowmen to all passengers onboard.

The season of giving

Treat the ones you love to a gift from Dubai Duty-Free EmiratesRED onboard retail magazine, including exclusive jewellery, perfumes, and cult-favourite cosmetics on your next flight. The EmiratesRED.com pre-order service is also available on most flights, where passengers can shop from 21 days up to 40 hours before their flight and browse a wide range of exclusive products – some of which are unavailable onboard. Passengers must provide their flight details during checkout, and the orders are delivered by cabin crew directly to the passenger’s seat.

Get the yuletide yays’ and gift some last minute décor, don a festive outfit, or grab a Christmas keepsake with Emirates Official Store, where the 2022 Christmas collection features exclusive Emirates branded Christmas baubles and decorations, mugs, stockings, Christmas jumpers, Babygro’s and matching couples pyjamas. Passengers can also use Skywards Miles to make purchases at the online store.

Celebrate the true meaning of Christmas and give back with Emirates Airline Foundation, an organisation dedicated to improving the lives of underprivileged children -with a simple donation onboard or from home. Passengers can donate in any currency on any flight using the envelope in the seat pocket or via credit card, cheque, or bank transfer. The foundation also accepts Skywards Miles in lieu of money, and 95% of donations go directly to assisting children living in extreme poverty and significantly impacting their well-being in the areas of food, health, housing, and education.

