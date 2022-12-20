BANGKOK, 21 December 2022: Emirates will starts the new year in Thailand by adding a fourth flight between Bangkok and Dubai from 1 January 2023.

The additional flight will boost connectivity between the two gateways and provide more options for travellers. It will also help serve the increased demand for international travel to and from Bangkok as Thailand’s tourism sector embarks on the path to recovery.

The additional Emirates flight will use the airline’s flagship Airbus A380. Emirates’ flight EK374 featuring a three-class configuration, will depart Dubai at 2235h, arriving in Bangkok at 0735 the following day. Emirates’ return flight EK377 with a two-class configuration – will leave Bangkok at 0200, arriving in Dubai at 0600. All times are local. *

With 28 weekly flights to Bangkok and 14 weekly flights to Phuket, Emirates offers travellers flexible connections between Thailand and Dubai and onward to 130 destinations across six continents. Emirates also operates a daily direct flight to Hong Kong from Bangkok.

Tickets can be purchased on emirates.com, Emirates sales offices, via travel agents or through online travel agents.

The Emirates A380 experience remains highly sought after by travellers for its spacious and comfortable cabins and signature products that offer the best experiences in the sky, like the Onboard Lounge, First Class suites and Shower Spa. The A380 experience is always rounded off by award-winning hospitality, regional culinary creations and authentic tastes, and the airline’s award-winning inflight entertainment system, ice, with more than 5,000 channels of on-demand entertainment at every customer’s fingertips.

In addition, Emirates customers flying to or through Dubai until 31 March 2023 can take advantage of the ‘My Emirates Winter Pass’, which enables customers to unlock exclusive offers at over 500 locations in the UAE. They must show their boarding pass and a valid form of identification to access hundreds of retail, leisure and dining outlets, famous attractions and luxury spas to enjoy fantastic discounts throughout Dubai and the UAE.

