Discount deals on Vietnam stays

HO CHI MINH CITY, 7 December 2022: Radisson Hotel Group in Vietnam introduces ‘Dream Deals’ valid for stays first quarter of 2023 for bookings made by mid-December.
Guests who book directly with www.RadissonHotels.com until 15 December 2022 for stays from 16 December 2022 to 15 March 2023 gain a 10% discount at their chosen resort, while members of Radisson Rewards will earn an additional 15% discount and 1,000 bonus points per night.
The promotion covers the group’s properties on Vietnam’s east coast and Phu Quoc Island.
Danang central Vietnam
Opened in April 2022, the 182-room Radisson Hotel Danang overlook the gateway city, sea and Son Tra Peninsula.
Nha Trang south central coast
The 292-room Radisson Blu Resort Cam Ranh features seven restaurants and bars, three outdoor swimming pools and a wellness centre.
Phan Thiet Southeast Vietnam
Phan Thiet is a popular destination on the southeast coast, 212 km from Ho Chi Minh City. The favourite way to get there is by train, which takes around four hours for a fare of around USD8.
The 76-room Radisson Resort Phan Thiet opened its doors in April 2022 and is located just south of the town or a 194 km car drive from HCMC.
Phu Quoc Island, far south
The 504-room Radisson Blu Resort Phu Quoc is located on the island’s northwest coast in an integrated resort complex and close to top attractions like the safari and amusement park.