Airlines tap VFS e-Visa service

BANGKOK, 2 December 2022: VFS Global has signed an agreement with Thai Airways International and Thai Smile to introduce a service to facilitate the e-Visa On Arrival process for passengers using the two airlines.

Suvadhana Sibunruang, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Thai Airways International (THAI), and Kaushik Ghosh, Head of Australasia, VFS Global, signed the cooperation agreement under the project of e-Visa On Arrival (e-VOA) to facilitate the process for THAI and THAI Smile passengers holding passports of the People’s Republic of China, Republic of India, Taiwan Republic of China and 14 other countries.

Airline passengers from the specified nationalities will be offered the service when they book flights to Thailand on the two airlines.

Once the fares have been purchased, they will be redirected to the VFS Global website to apply for the e-Visa On Arrival. The immigration bureau will consider the application process within 48 hours.

The e-Visa On Arrival (e-VOA) platform is for passengers who hold passports from the following countries:

People’s Republic of China; India; Taiwan; Bulgaria; Bhutan; Cyprus; Ethiopia; Fiji; Georgia, Kazakhstan, Malta, Mexican; Nauru; Papua New Guinea; Romania, Uzbekistan; Vanuatu.

(Your Stories: Thai Airways International)