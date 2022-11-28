SAMUI ISLAND, 29 November 2022: Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort completed its opening by unveiling its final complement of 102 rooms last week.

The finishing phase comprised elegant colonial-style rooms with balconies, including 32 inter-connecting pairs of rooms designed for families and small groups of friends.

Following the full opening of the resort in Koh Samui, Outrigger Thailand now has three resorts operational in southern Thailand: Koh Samui, Khao Lak and Phuket.

Outrigger Koh Samui’s all-day dining restaurant, Mala Kitchen, and an additional courtyard swimming pool were also unveiled in the final phase. The 146-room and suite property now has two restaurants, a Coral Kids club, a games room, the Voyager 47 Club lounge, a fitness centre, three massage pavilions and four swimming pools, one with a children’s waterslide adjacent to the beach.

“We have created a superlative beach holiday setting for families and couples to experience,” said the resort’s general manager Leah Matters. “Our resort’s leisure facilities, extensive adult and children activities programmes and dining options are ideal for families with children of all ages. Our Edgewater beach club, already proving popular in the destination, will soon welcome an international DJ five nights a week along with Koh Samui’s famous beach fire show.”

Based on its first seven reviews on TripAdvisor, Outrigger Koh Samui already has a 5.0 “excellent” rating.

The 146-key property on Lamai beach in the southeast of the island is a 30-minute car transfer from Samui International Airport.

Like all Outrigger properties, live music – from either a DJ or a band – will be a crucial feature at the resort, as well as private romantic dining and vow renewal options for couples. Guests hail primarily from the UK, Germany, Australia and Israel.

Apart from day trips to the spectacular Angthong marine national park and assorted waterfalls around the island, visits to the Haven Elephant sanctuary for rescued elephants are also proving popular.

Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort is putting its new facilities to good use this Christmas and New Year. The resort has arranged festive dining, drinks, entertainment and fun for families and couples on 24, 25 and 31 December. The full festive programme details are here.

Outrigger has opened four properties in Asia in the last 11 months: the Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort, the Outrigger Khao Lak Beach Resort, the Outrigger Surin Beach Resort in Phuket and the Outrigger Maldives Maafushivaru Resort.

Further information and bookings, including special cyber sale offers, are available at outrigger.com.

ABOUT OUTRIGGER KOH SAMUI BEACH RESORT

The 146-key Outrigger Koh Samui is located on the quiet sands of Lamai Beach on the east coast of Thailand’s second-largest island, which is a 70-minute flight from Bangkok and 55 minutes from Phuket. Further information here

