Jono opens second property

BANGKOK 30 November 2022: Jono Hotels, a new player in the hotel industry dedicated to the young generation of digital nomads, is making its debut in Bangkok with the launch of Jono Bangkok Asok.

Located in the city’s golden mile tourism district, Jono Bangkok Asok is close to retail malls, such as Terminal 21, EmQuartier and Emporium and the recently reopened Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre. Asok BTS Skytrain and Sukhumvit MRT subway stations put the entire city within easy reach.

“With its prime location in Sukhumvit, Jono Bangkok Asok is a great option for business and leisure visitors on short stays who want to feel the buzz of the Thai capital,” said Boutique Corporation PLC senior vice president of hospitality and property operations Björn Richardson.

The boutique hotel’s 65 rooms include 14-square metre Recharge Rooms, 17-square metre RechargeX Rooms and 16-square metre Snooze Blackout Rooms.

The launch of Jono Bangkok Asok follows the opening of the JonoX Phuket Karon last October, the first property in the Jono portfolio.