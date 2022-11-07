Sabre wins THAI Smile distribution accord

SINGAPORE, 8 November 2022: Sabre Corporation, a technology provider that powers travel agency airline bookings, has signed a distribution deal with THAI Smile, the regional airline owned by Thai Airways International.

Joining Sabre’s global marketplace will allow THAI Smile to share fare and flight schedules and activate bookings through international travel agencies.

“We’re elated to be able to distribute our fares and offers through Sabre’s extensive global marketplace,” said THAI Smile Airways acting chief executive officer Thamanoon Kuprasert. “The implementation of our distribution agreement with Sabre is perfectly timed to enable us to strengthen Thailand’s position as a top tourist and business destination.”

“It is essential that all airlines, whether full service, low cost, or hybrid, have the right distribution strategy, and the right technology partner, to get their content in front of the right customer,” said Sabre vice president, regional general manager, Asia Pacific, travel solutions, airline sales Rakesh Narayanan.