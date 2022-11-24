Malaysia hosts Iranian agents

KUALA LUMPUR, 25 November 2022: Tourism Malaysia hosted travel trade partners from Iran last week on a familiarisation trip that presented Malaysia as the preferred tourist destination following its international border reopening.

A total of eight travel agents and representatives from Emirates were travelled from Tehran for an eight-day, seven-night (8D7N) stay in Penang, Genting Highlands, Sunway and Kuala Lumpur from 16 to 23 November 2022.

The fam trip was also co-hosted by Emirates, Park Royal Penang Resort, Penang Global Tourism, Sunway Lagoon Hotels, and Toranj Tours & Travel.

Participants toured the most-visited states in Malaysia, including Penang, to discover the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Georgetown, exciting rides and games in a natural environment at the Escape Theme Park, as well as explore the most authentic, diverse and educational Malaysian rainforest experience at Penang Hill and The Habitat.

The Pearl of the Orient trip continued with a visit to the Pinang Peranakan Mansion – famously known for its green Straits Eclectic style, a stroll on the wooden piers of a floating village at Clan Jetties, and an experience on rare and exotic fruits at Penang Tropical Fruit Farm.

Participants also had the opportunity to visit Resorts World Genting, a premier leisure and entertainment resort in Malaysia, and Sunway Resort in Kuala Lumpur, which has just reopened after a once-in-a-generation transformation.

Tourism Malaysia director-general Dato’ Haji Zainuddin Abdul Wahab said he was confident the curated experiences would encourage Iranian travel agents to experience our tourism products firsthand and actively sell tour packages to Malaysia, especially in promoting the latest attractions effectively.

“Iran remains one of Malaysia’s top international tourists generating markets in the Middle East before the pandemic. In 2019, Malaysia welcomed 46,559 arrivals from Iran, and we will continue to promote Malaysia as a safe holiday destination.”

There are currently 14 weekly Emirates direct flights from Dubai to Kuala Lumpur, with a seating capacity of 4,998 seats.

(Source: Tourism Malaysia)