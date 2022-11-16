Celebrity lines up 2024-2025 sailings

SINGAPORE, 17 November 2022: Celebrity Cruises announces its most ambitious season of sailings ever, with nearly 500 departures for the 2024-2025 season.

The sailings feature the line’s fleet of 16 ships, including Celebrity Ascent, the fourth ship in the Edge Series, sailing to more than 250 destinations in 70 countries. The new offerings include first-ever homeports for some of Celebrity’s Edge Series ships; new year-round offerings in Europe, with new ports; new overnights and double overnights; and new experiences across the rich cultures of every region while basking in the fullness of the Celebrity cruise experience.

Highlights of the new 2024-25 season

Year-round sailings with more than 40 different itineraries in Europe, along with overnights in 11 of the world’s most popular cities from Lisbon, Portugal, to Istanbul, Turkey, and Reykjavik, Iceland.

Brand-new ports of call include Pauillac (Bordeaux), France; Brindisi and Trieste, Italy; and Kavala and Volos, Greece.

Celebrity Edge will sail to Alaska roundtrip from Seattle and Celebrity Apex from London to the Norwegian Fjords and the Arctic Circle.

Discover Asia sailings

Year-round sailings from Asia, including an entire summer from Tokyo, Japan.

Homeporting in Tokyo (Yokohama) from April 2024 to October 2024, Celebrity Millennium will sail 12-night itineraries featuring Japan’s iconic Mt Fuji and overnight stays in Osaka.

Following its season in Japan, Celebrity Millennium will join Celebrity Solstice to cruise Southeast Asia on 11 to 14-night sailings visiting 32 destinations across Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, and India from September 2024 to April 2025. This will be the brand’s most exciting and robust Asia season with itineraries that span 32 destinations in the region, including seven new ports of call: Hanoi, Vietnam; Bangkok and Phuket, Thailand; Penang, Malaysia; Bali, Indonesia; Mumbai and India.

(source: Celebrity Cruises)