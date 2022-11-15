Air India joins AAPA

KUALA LUMPUR, 16 November 2022: The Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) announced Tuesday that Air India, the national airline of India, has joined AAPA as a member with immediate effect.

“It is an honour for AAPA to welcome Air India into our ranks as the first Indian airline to join the association. Air India operated its first flight in 1932 in India, representing one of the world’s largest civil aviation markets,” said AAPA director general Subhas Menon.

“The airline will add considerable weight to the international aviation discourse undertaken by AAPA on behalf of Asia Pacific airlines.”