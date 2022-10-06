HONOLULU, 7 October 2022: Outrigger Hospitality Group announced the appointment of Angela Murphy as vice president of sales for the Americas.

Murphy will work closely with the commercial strategy stakeholders to develop key sales strategies for the brand’s Waikiki Collection, Outrigger Kona Resort & Spa and other Hawaii properties. She will collaborate with other corporate sales leaders to provide leadership and support for property sales strategy, planning and execution of the company’s portfolio of branded, managed, and third-party franchise properties with an emphasis on the core Hawaii-owned assets in Waikiki and Kona.

Angela Murphy

Murphy will also drive strategy and process refinement in the growing groups and wedding market segments; lead the Outrigger Expert Advisor and Outrigger Business Connection programmes; serve as overall Delphi and Hubspot champion; and lead the company services sales and North America independent contractor network.

She was most recently a global director of sales and marketing consultant for a portfolio of contracted clients in New York, Northern California, Portland and international destinations.

Before consulting, she was co-founder of non-profit Food For Change; area director of sales & marketing for Proper Hospitality and also Viceroy Hotels and Resorts; global director of sales & marketing for One&Only / Kerzner International in Australia and the USA; and Key Account Director for IHG in Australia, USA and the UK.

Murphy holds a Bachelor of Business in management from Griffith University and an honours certificate in international travel and tourism from Advanced Careers College, both institutions in Australia.

(Your Stories: Outrigger Hospitality Group).