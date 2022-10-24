KUCHING, 25 October 2022: Sabah bags six awards in the Malaysia Tourism Council Gold Awards 2022.

The lineup of the award recipients from Sabah with Puan Noredah Othman, CEO of Sabah Tourism Board. From left to right: Leslie Hiew of Amazing Borneo, Alexander Yee of Trekkers Lodge Sdn Bhd, Puan Noredah Othman of Sabah Tourism Board, Datuk Robert Lo of Sipadan Mabul Resort, Jeff Yee and Sophia Sie of Mataking Reef Resort, Julie Wong of WB Shun Shun Water Bungalow.

Winners

1. Gold Award MICE Group Serviced: Amazing Borneo Tours & Events Sdn Bhd.

2. Gold Award Family Attraction: Rumah Terbalik (Trekkers Lodge Sdn Bhd).

3. Gold Award Island Resort Experience: WB Shun Shun Water Bungalows Resort.

4. Gold Award Island Family Resort: Sipadan Mabul Resort.

5. Gold Award Conservation Destination: Walai Penyu Conservation Park. Libaran (Trekkers Lodge Sdn Bhd).

6. Gold Award Private Built-in Luxury Island Resort: Mataking Reef Resort.

For more information on Sabah, visit www.sabahtourism.com.

(Source: Sabah Tourism Board)