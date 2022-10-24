Jayakarta Hotels partners with Netral Port

SINGAPORE, 25 October 2022: Jayakarta Hotels and Resorts (JKHR) has signed a partnership agreement with Netral Port (NTP) for its online direct booking services for agents, wholesalers and corporates within the Trip Affiliates Network (TA Network) ecosystem.

Powered by TA Network, which links Asia Pacific’s leading travel wholesalers, operators and destination management companies on a single platform, NTP provides digitalisation solutions for the Indonesian hospitality market to improve their direct connectivity and automate inventory management processes with their traditional offline contractors.

Services would otherwise require both parties to update their booking inventory and retrieve booking confirmations manually. This also eliminates overbooking and under-booking issues associated with room allotments and potential human errors in manually maintaining hotel contracts.

In addition, TA Network’s digital payment solutions will enable hotel clients with virtual cards or virtual bank account services to process payments from their global contractors, designed to minimise cross-border and FX fees.

Based in Indonesia with over four decades of operations, Jayakarta Hotels and Resorts is a well-respected four-star hospitality establishment, managing nine hotels, two boutiques suites and one residential condominium representing over 1300 daily room nights in operation.

Jayakarta Hotels & Resorts marketing director – revenue and digital distribution Cecep Supriatna added: “TA Network/NTP solutions has enabled JKHR to manage the conservative wholesale contract digitally with the full functionality of lead time, booking windows or stay pattern promotion, making our B2B faster. We can manage dynamic rates with great efficiency to work with dynamic wholesalers. Additionally, we are excited to be working with Asia’s first true open travel ecosystem with TA Network providing instant access to all the major channels integrated within the TA Network.”