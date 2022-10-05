DUBAI, UAE, 6 October 2022: Emirates has announced new appointments to its commercial team in the Middle East, Far East, West Asia and Europe to support the airline’s efforts in rebuilding its global network.

This latest move will see 11 seasoned UAE Nationals positioned in vital markets where they will lead the airline’s commercial operations and bring their skills and experience to drive growth and develop new strategies. In addition, they will be responsible for strengthening Emirates’ partnerships and footprint in their assigned markets.

Emirates chief commercial officer Adnan Kazim commented: “As we accelerate the recovery of our operations and channel our collective energies towards rebuilding the aviation ecosystem, we must create opportunities for our talented managers to utilise their capabilities, experiences and leadership skills to the fullest. The commercial outstation program is in line with the strategy advocated by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline & Group, that reaffirms our commitment to nurturing Emiratis by providing them opportunities to advance their careers and eventually become future leaders. I’m proud of our UAE Nationals who support our business and represent the airline in some of its most strategic markets, and I look forward to seeing the new team create innovative prospects in their new roles.”

Commercial team changes effective 1 November

Thani Al Ansari: currently Manager Kuwait and Iraq, will become Manager Ireland.

currently Manager Kuwait and Iraq, will become Manager Ireland. Khalid Al Zarooni: currently Manager Greece and Albania, will become Manager Kuwait and Iraq.

currently Manager Greece and Albania, will become Manager Kuwait and Iraq. Ibrahim Ghanim: currently Manager Egypt and Libya, will become Manager Greece and Albania.

currently Manager Egypt and Libya, will become Manager Greece and Albania. Abdalla Al Zamani: currently Manager Indonesia, will become Manager Egypt and Libya.

currently Manager Indonesia, will become Manager Egypt and Libya. Mohammad Al Attar: currently Manager Malaysia, will become Manager Indonesia.

currently Manager Malaysia, will become Manager Indonesia. Saeed Mubarak: currently Manager Tunis, will become Manager Malaysia.

currently Manager Tunis, will become Manager Malaysia. Almurr Al Marri: currently Commercial Support Manager in India, will become Manager Tunis.

currently Commercial Support Manager in India, will become Manager Tunis. Mohammed Alwahedi: currently Manager Vietnam, will become Manager Thailand.

currently Manager Vietnam, will become Manager Thailand. Marwan Al Marri: currently District Manager Riyadh, will become Manager Vietnam.

currently District Manager Riyadh, will become Manager Vietnam. Wahid Albalooshi: currently Regional Manager Pakistan, will become District Manager Riyadh.

currently Regional Manager Pakistan, will become District Manager Riyadh. Salem Al Mana: currently Commercial Support Manager in Indonesia, will become Regional Manager Pakistan.

currently Commercial Support Manager in Indonesia, will become Regional Manager Pakistan. Vikram Arora: currently Country Manager in Afghanistan, will become Commercial Business Analysis Manager, based in Dubai.

