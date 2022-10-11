KUCHING, 12 October 2022: Adopting the theme ‘Bringing the World to Sarawak, the Miss Tourism International World Final 2022/2023 will be held at Raia Hotel and Convention Centre Kuching on 25 November 2022.

Silver jubilee celebrations begin earlier on 11 November, building up to the grand finale of the Miss Tourism International World Final on 25 November.

Photo Credit: YAST Group: The press conference for the 25th Miss Tourism International World Final 2022/2023 chaired by YB Dato Sri Haji Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, Sarawak.

Sarawak’s State Tourism, Creative Industries and Performing Arts Minister, Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah noted more than 50 beauty queens will participate in the event and help raise Sarawak’s profile and shine the spotlight on Kuching’s tourism and event facilities.

“We look forward to the pageant and believe it will take the name of Sarawak to greater heights,” he told the press conference.

In the run-up to the final participating beauty, queens will visit Kuching’s top tourist attractions, such as the Borneo Cultural Museum, Sarawak Cultural Village and Semenggoh Wildlife Centre, and take a Sarawak River cruise.

The local online news Citizen Journal reported the beauty queens would also “participate in a tree-planting event at the Unity Garden at Reservoir Park hosted by the Kuching South City Council.”

(Source: YAST Group)