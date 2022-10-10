Vietjet slashes fares in October sale

BANGKOK, 11 October 2022: Celebrating Thai Vietjet launched ‘10.10 Super Sale’ promotion on Monday, offering special fares starting from THB599 (inclusive of taxes and fees) for travel on the airline’s entire domestic flight network.

In addition, the airline sells discounted fares starting from THB1,699 (inclusive of taxes and fees) for its international network, with a booking period open until 15 October. The travel period is valid from 15 October 2022 to 27 March 2023. The promotional travel periods for both domestic and international exclude public holidays.

The domestic promotion applies to Thai Vietjet’s network in Thailand from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Hat Yai, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thani, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, and Ubon Ratchathani. It also includes cross-country routes connecting Phuket to Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai, Udon Thani, and flights from Hat Yai to Chiang Rai.

Deals apply on the airline’s international flight network to Vietnam, Phnom Penh, Singapore, Fukuoka, Ahmedabad, and Taipei.

After a long break from Covid-19, Thai Vietjet has resumed international flights to top tourist destinations, including Singapore, Phu Quoc (Vietnam), Fukuoka (Japan), Ahmedabad (India) and Taipei.