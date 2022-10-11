SINGAPORE, 11 October 2022: Residing in northern Ubud with glimpses of rice paddies and access to the Ayung River and its great waterfall, Buahan, a Banyan Tree Escape, is an untapped natural enclave with a unique ‘no walls, no doors’ villa concept offering adult-only guests a ‘nature-naked’ experience.

Buahan unveils its latest collaboration this December, an exclusive two-night nature creative retreat led by Singaporean Botanical Artist Lucinda Law. The Beauty of Nature Creative Retreat takes place from 7 to 9 December and is the Singaporean artist’s first-ever retreat hosted in Bali. The curated itinerary aims to promote a nature-sensory transformative experience for guests to connect with themselves and like-minded attendees to awaken their senses to the beauty of nature.

The nature-sensory retreat is a collaboration between Lucinda Law and Buahan, A Banyan Tree Escape, and the outcome of a mutual consideration to bridge city-dwellers to access the beauty of nature. Focused on three main aspects of nurturing the participants’ creative processes, the technicalities and hands-on teaching will be weaved into the Creative Awakening, Creative Restoration and Creative Expression segments from Lucinda’s new creative guidebook.

Guests can use creative tools such as botanical art, travel sketching, reflective journal and poetry expressions to frame their artwork activities. This will encourage guests to form various ways of creative expressions inspired by nature to create their work from the techniques that will be taught by Lucinda herself and takeaway tips to continue using them in their personal lives and creative practices.

Lucinda Law comments: “The retreat programme, ‘nature-naked’ experience and principles upheld by Buahan, come together seamlessly to make this retreat a powerful catalyst for the transformative effects the beauty in nature has on our well-being.”

Puspa Anggareni, Resort Manager at Buahan, A Banyan Tree Escape, comments: “We are delighted to host the nature-creative retreat led by Lucinda Law, which closely aligns with Buahan’s vision to create immersive experiences, combining human connection and nature to bring harmony from within.” To book The Beauty of Nature Creative Retreat with Lucinda Law at Buahan, A Banyan Tree Escape, Ubud, Bali, visit here.