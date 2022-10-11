Andaz Pattaya names senior team

PATTAYA, Thailand, 12 October 2022: Hyatt’s inaugural Andaz-branded luxury and lifestyle resort in Thailand, Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach, names its executive management team ahead of its fourth quarter grand opening.

Ranjeet Rajebhosale leads the team as the general manager of Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach. Most recently, he was GM of Hyatt Regency Liberation Square Chongqing, China.

Anna Rhee joins as the executive assistant manager of rooms. Most recently, she served on the pre-opening team for Hyatt Regency Nha Trang in Vietnam.

Sunny Yu, director of sales and marketing, heads up the commercial strategy. Most of the last decade has been spent with IHG’s corporate offices in both Shanghai and Bangkok, where she held roles in loyalty marketing, global sales effectiveness and commercial marketing.

Alexis Movio joins as director of food & beverage. He is putting the finishing touches to the six F&B concepts at Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach.