THAI offers special Fukuoka fare

BANGKOK, 4 October 2022: Thai Airways International sells a promotional airfare to support the resumption of its Bangkok-Fukuoka return flights in the airline’s 2022-23 winter schedule starting 30 October 2022.

Flight details

-TG648 departs from Bangkok at 0100, arriving in Fukuoka at 0810 hours.

-TG649 departs from Fukuoka at 1140, arriving in Bangkok at 1540.

The airline confirmed a Roundtrip economy fare starts at THB15,385 per person and a roundtrip business fare starts at THB59,920.

The fare promotion is available until 7 October 2022 for travel from 30 October to 15 December 2022. Fares include all taxes and surcharges.

For more information, reservation, and ticketing, passengers may visit thaiairways.com, sales offices, or call (+66)23561111 for the THAI Contact Center (24 hours a day).

