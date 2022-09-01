Tourism Malaysia teams up with Qatar

KUALA LUMPUR, 2 September 2022: Tourism Malaysia has signed a Memorandum of Collaboration (MoC) with Qatar Airways this week to extend promotional opportunities by tapping the airline’s extensive network.

Tourism Malaysia said in a media statement Thursday that working with Qatar Airways would boost travel arrivals from the Middle East via Qatar Airways’ broad network to Malaysia. In addition, it will strengthen Malaysia’s appeal as a preferred travel destination among travellers in Europe and the US.

Malaysia’s Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture YB Dato’ Sri Hajah Nancy Shukri announces the MoC with Qatar Airways.

Malaysia’s Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture YB Dato’ Sri Hajah Nancy Shukri, commented at the press conference: “With the reopening of international borders and an increase in the demand for air travel, we believe the strategic cooperation will increase the awareness of our attractions and more initiatives will take place to help to boost tourist arrivals to Malaysia.

“As we continue to navigate recovery from the pandemic, this MoC works as a platform to increase the choice of flights, wider destinations, and greater flexibility on top of the excellent service hospitality Qatar Airways offers”.

Qatar Airways Group chief executive Akbar Al Baker said: “We are delighted to work closely with Tourism Malaysia to support tourism growth in the popular Southeast Asian country. As an airline, we are moulded strongly by tourism, and we will remain committed to playing our role in supporting Tourism Malaysia through this collaboration. With international borders now open and travel demand returning, Qatar Airways also looks forward to connecting more travellers to Malaysia and the world.”

The partnership involves familiarisation trips to Malaysia, marketing promotional activities, and advertising campaigns to feature Malaysia as a preferred holiday destination.

(Source: Tourism Malaysia)