Sabah woos domestic travellers at MATTA fair

KUALA LUMPUR, 2 September: Sabah Tourism Board (STB) is leading a delegation of 30 co-exhibitors to showcase the state’s holiday packages to travel consumers visiting the MATTA Fair Kuala Lumpur from 2 to 4 September. The delegation comprises 26 tour operators, a dive operator, and three hotels.

Photo Credit: MATTA

“As one of the biggest consumer fairs in Malaysia, it is crucial for Sabah Tourism to be present. Sabah is known for its nature and adventure attractions, which is why our booth represents these two elements,” said STB Chief Executive Officer Noredah Othman. “Now that the MATTA Fair KL covers three days, we are confident we can reach out to more people, and visitors can have more time to come discover deals in time for the year-end holiday.”

Watch video: Adventure travel experience

ATV Borneo Adventure Promote

Sabah Tourism attended and supported several other MATTA shows this year; MATTA Kelantan in March, MATTA Fair in April, MATTA Bazaar at Sunway Velocity in June and MATTA fairs in Johor and Penang in August.

“Sabah gained much traction from visitors at all these shows. We commend Sabah’s local tour operators, hotels and product owners for their continuous participation in these tourism consumer fairs to capture the domestic market and provide attractive Sabah travel packages,” STB’s CEO noted.

Sabah is presenting its travel content at booths 5096 to 5113 at the World Trade Centre (WTC), Hall 5, from 1000 to 2100. Boost e-wallet users have the opportunity to redeem the MansauSabahBoostku MYR100 e-voucher, which applies to all of the fair’s packages in booths 5096 to 5113.

There are also MYR50 Sabah vouchers up for grabs using the scan QR code located in AEON Mall Klang Valley. The Sabah voucher may be used as an additional discount to purchase Sabah travel packages at the fair.

“Physical events are gaining momentum in Sabah, and we welcome travellers to be part of the Borneo Bird Festival from 21 to 23 October in Sandakan and the World Tourism Conference from 28 November to 30 November 2022,” Noredah concluded.

Watch video: Nature attractions

For more information visit: www.sabahtourism.com

(Your Stories: STB)